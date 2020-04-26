Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 504 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760,721 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 766,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,475,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $99,362,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,740,000 after acquiring an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.83. 440,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,132.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,953 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.