Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 91 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 997,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,507,000 after buying an additional 255,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.81. 629,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $208.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $324.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,165 shares of company stock worth $12,215,051. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

