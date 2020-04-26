Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $500,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock worth $65,310,680. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $153.98. 6,710,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,748. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $163.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

