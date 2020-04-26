Swarthmore Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,931,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,369,992. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

