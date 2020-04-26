Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 103,350 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lowered its position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,350 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for about 2.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $57.90. 2,110,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,657. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau bought 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $97.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.