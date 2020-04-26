Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 107,484 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swarthmore Group Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 107,484 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.06. 9,016,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,091. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. The company has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

