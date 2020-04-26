Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 6,995 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,167,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 255,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

