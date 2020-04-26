Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $310.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,629. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

