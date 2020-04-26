Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,190 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.31. The company had a trading volume of 343,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $226.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

