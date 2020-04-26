Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,580,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

