Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.26 Billion Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445,744 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 17.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 2.90% of Global Payments worth $1,255,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 79.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after purchasing an additional 813,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 187.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.01. 1,336,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

