Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 128,049 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.