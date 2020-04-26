Synovus Financial Corp Has $15.50 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 296,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,800,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,140,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

