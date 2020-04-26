Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,931 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 6,097,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,624. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

