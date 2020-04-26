Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after acquiring an additional 102,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

