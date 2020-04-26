Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.22. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

