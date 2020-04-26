Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 152,329 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.