Synovus Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,374 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.16. 1,071,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.