Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Systemax an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Systemax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SYX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $684.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Systemax will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Systemax by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Systemax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Systemax by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.