Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTM. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

TTM opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tata Motors by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tata Motors by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,056,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

