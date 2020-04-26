Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Cut to GBX 800

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TATE. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 725 ($9.54).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATE stock opened at GBX 684.80 ($9.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 717.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a one year high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.