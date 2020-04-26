Tatro Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tatro Capital LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 14,282,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.