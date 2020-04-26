Teradyne’s (TER) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their sell rating on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE TER opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 19,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $1,377,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,959. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,392,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

