Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.42.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.35. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.