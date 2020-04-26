Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

