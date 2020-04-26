Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.42.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

