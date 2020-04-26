TFG Advisers LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,720 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.76. 3,278,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

