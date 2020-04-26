TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

