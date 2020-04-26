Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 5,852 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,197,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.