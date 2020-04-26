Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 30,128,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 1,112,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,707,000 after buying an additional 897,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,756,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,146,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

