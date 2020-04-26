Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 480 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. 16,316,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

