Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $205,000 Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

EQWL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $63.69.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

