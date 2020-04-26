Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $9.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

