Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.32. 7,774,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

