Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 71,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 141,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.36. 3,498,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

