Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,282,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

