Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $206,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.70. 1,972,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

