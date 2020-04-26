Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 879,121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,682,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,072,948. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

