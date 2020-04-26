Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $78,000 in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forterra by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 251,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,771. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Forterra Inc has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRTA. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.