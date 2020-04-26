Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $47,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $229,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $1,586,000.

Shares of PFEB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

