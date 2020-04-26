Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,996.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 7,309,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,122,106. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $205.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

