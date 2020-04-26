Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

