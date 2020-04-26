Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Acquires $527,447.52 in Stock

Apr 26th, 2020

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total acquired 82,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $527,447.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, S.A. Total acquired 15,717 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.10.
  • On Friday, April 17th, S.A. Total acquired 18,905 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $124,583.95.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total acquired 86,944 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04.
  • On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total acquired 48,419 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $300,681.99.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total acquired 179,829 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68.
  • On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total acquired 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,950.00.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total bought 647,511 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.
  • On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total bought 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

NYSE TOT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Total by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after buying an additional 3,056,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Total by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Total by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Total by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Total by 991.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

