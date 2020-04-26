TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total transaction of $10,893,658.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,166 shares of company stock worth $25,207,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

TDG stock traded down $9.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.92. 776,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,820. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.