Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 163.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 43.4% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 2,114,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

