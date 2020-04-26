TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 26.1% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 410.9% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.97. 31,274,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.70. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

