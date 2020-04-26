Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,264 shares of company stock worth $600,216. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

