Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 827 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.14. The company had a trading volume of 517,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.22 and a 200 day moving average of $482.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

