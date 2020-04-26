Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $223,480,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

