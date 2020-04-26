Trust Co. of Vermont Has $15.51 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 2,218,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.02. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

